Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has claimed that former manager Jesse Marsch struggled with the size of the club and the effects of that during his time at Elland Road, speaking on The Square Ball podcast.

The Whites may have spent a decent chunk of the 21st century in the EFL - but their fanbase remains huge and expectations are high considering the calibre of players they have had in recent years.

These high expectations have arguably been set by Marcelo Bielsa because he enjoyed a magnificent time in West Yorkshire.

Narrowly missing out on promotion during his first season in charge, they managed to secure a Premier League return at the end of his second campaign in charge and then finished ninth during their first time back in the top flight.

Unfortunately for Bielsa, he was unable to replicate what he did during his first campaign in the top flight and with the club in danger of being relegated, he was dismissed in February 2022.

How did Jesse Marsch get on at Leeds United?

You have to commend Marsch because he did enough in the end to keep the Whites afloat in the top tier beyond the end of the 2021/22 season.

But that success wasn't to last despite the fact they went unbeaten in their first three league games of last term, with Marsch being sacked in February earlier this year.

In fairness to the American, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce weren't able to save the Whites either - but he will share a large chunk of the responsibility for the club's relegation back to the second tier.

What did Angus Kinnear say about Jesse Marsch's big struggle at Leeds United?

Marsch will have known how big Leeds are before he joined - but the effects of that could have taken quite a toll on him.

This is something Kinnear has hinted at, saying: "I think that one of the things that Jesse found challenging and would admit to have found challenging is: it's just a massive club to manage.

"You're living in a city where everyone is obsessed with the results, you can't go anywhere or do anything. The media are all over you.

"There's pressure on the players, Elland Road is a really difficult place to play when things are not going well."

Can the size of Leeds United be used as an excuse for Jesse Marsch?

Tactics are incredibly important but so is the mental wellbeing of a manager.

And this is why you can sympathise with Marsch, because he probably felt he was under quite a lot of pressure for much of his spell at Elland Road.

That wouldn't have helped his decision-making and he also had massive shoes to fill after succeeding Bielsa.

That would have made his job even harder and with the Whites finishing 17th the season before he was sacked, Leeds were likely to be in contention to go down.

This may have been playing on his mind and with all of these factors adding pressure, you can definitely sympathise with Marsch and what he probably went through.

Not only was he receiving criticism from the stands - but also on social media and that's something a lot of managers are now having to deal with.