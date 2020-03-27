Angus Kinnear reveals Leeds United’s firm stance on postponing the season amid fixture suspension

Angus Kinnear has confirmed that Leeds United have backed calls to finish off the current season before starting the new one.

The EFL confirmed last week that they would do all that they could to get the season finished, following the suspension of all fixtures in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

As it stands, matches are postponed until April 30th, however it’s widely expected that this suspension of fixtures could be extended once again.

Some quarters have suggested that the season should be scrapped altogether, however the Whites’ chief executive has gone on the record saying that the club are fimly opposed to that idea as they look to protect their staff members.

Writing for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Kinnear said: “From a club perspective our first priority has been to the health and the wellbeing of our staff, players and the wider Leeds family and the second priority has been to maintain the integrity of the club’s business model.

“As part of this, we took the lead in what became a growing number of voices across the wider European football family who asserted the importance of finishing this season, whatever the date, before we start the next.

“This will protect the individual club business models, the integrity of the individual leagues and the entire football pyramid. Importantly it will also honour the investments made by clubs and the endeavours of players, coaches and supporters over the last 37 games.”

The verdict

The threat of this outbreak is certainly taking the world by storm.

While football fans may be frustrated by the suspended fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.

