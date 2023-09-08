Highlights Leeds United received eight-figure offers for Meslier, Sinisterra, and Struijk.

Loaning out key players limited the amount of money Leeds generated from player sales this summer, as well as their reluctance to let the mentioned trio go permanently.

The decision not to sell Meslier, Sinisterra, and Struijk shows Leeds' tough stance and potentially strengthens their negotiating power in future transfer windows.

Angus Kinnear has revealed that Leeds United received eight-figure offers for Illan Meslier, Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk during the summer transfer window, speaking on the Square Ball podcast.

The Whites have seen a number of players depart the club in recent months - but they didn't generate too much from player sales considering many key first-teamers departed on loan.

Generating £24m from the sale of Tyler Adams to AFC Bournemouth, they probably wouldn't have received a huge amount (if anything) from the loan exits of Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Max Wober and Jack Harrison.

All seven of those players could have been crucial first-teamers for the Whites this term or could have been sold for a very healthy amount of money. Instead, they departed temporarily and this probably limited the amount they were able to spend.

In fairness, they were able to bring in Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Joel Piroe, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara for transfer fees and they wouldn't have been cheap - and they may also be paying a decent chunk of Joe Rodon, Djed Spence and Jaidon Anthony's wages.

But they may have been able to spend even more if they had made more sales and Kinnear has confirmed that they could have cashed in on a few players.

Which players could Leeds United have sold?

Sinisterra was the subject of an offer of around £20m, according to Kinnear, but he later went on to explain that he was loaned rather than sold because no club met their valuation of the Colombian.

He has made a loan switch to AFC Bournemouth - and he will be hoping to show why he should remain in the top flight.

Meslier was also the subject of an offer and with the Whites bringing in Darlow, the Frenchman is certainly a player that they could have cashed in on.

They received an offer in the mid-twenties in terms of millions - and that's a sizeable bid for any club in the second tier to receive. Struijk, could have been sold in the region of the low teens.

But both have become key players under Daniel Farke and could be crucial in guiding the West Yorkshire outfit back to the top tier at the first time of asking, with both able to be valuable contributors at Elland Road.

Should Leeds United have cashed in on Illan Meslier, Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk?

You have to admire the 49ers for their tough stance on these players because they could have easily sold them.

However, it seems clear that no side managed to do enough to tempt the Whites to cash in and the fact they have managed to keep Meslier and Struijk at the club could boost their chances of promotion.

It's not as if they are the only valuable assets Leeds have either. If they were, Leeds could have benefitted from cashing in on them to allow Farke to rebuild.

But if the trio mentioned in the title above aren't sold next summer, others could be and that could give the Whites the license to hold on to the trio.

The fact they haven't bowed to pressure and sold them shows they are a side that won't be bullied - and that could strengthen their stance at the negotiating table ahead of future windows.