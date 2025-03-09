Outgoing Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear is planning to bring multiple employees with him when he makes the switch to Everton.

According to Alan Nixon, the chief executive wants to have parts of his backroom team with him at the Premier League club after agreeing a move to Merseyside.

It was reported earlier this week by the BBC that Kinnear is departing the Whites at the end of the campaign.

The 47-year-old will begin his new role on 1 June, with Everton now under new ownership and heading into their brand new stadium next season.

Angus Kinnear’s backroom staff decision

It is believed that Kinnear is looking to bring two or three of his backroom staff with him to Everton when he moves in the summer.

However, it’s expected that this development will not be received well by Leeds, particularly as it is likely to be a big summer at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side are on course to gain promotion back to the Premier League this year, so will likely be busy in the transfer market in order to build a team ready for the top flight.

It remains to be seen which members of Kinnear’s backroom staff will be moving with him to Everton at the end of the campaign.

Kinnear has been with Leeds since 2017, and oversaw the change in ownership that took place in the summer of 2023, which is experience that will be deemed quite valuable by the Toffees.

Leeds United’s promotion ambition

Leeds missed out on promotion straight back to the Premier League last year, losing the play-off final to Southampton.

But Farke’s side have enjoyed a stronger second year in the Championship, with the team leading the way at the top of the table.

Leeds United - League points and table finishes under Angus Kinnear Season Points League finish 2017-18 (Championship) 60 13th 2018-19 83 3rd 2019-20 93 1st 2020-21 (Premier League) 59 9th 2021-22 38 17th 2022-23 31 19th 2023-24 (Championship) 90 3rd

However, they still face competition from the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley in the race for a top two spot.

49ers Enterprises will now be looking to appoint a new CEO that they hope will oversee the transition back to the Premier League this summer.

Timing of departures will hurt Leeds United

The timing of Kinnear’s exit is a blow for Leeds as he will be quite involved with overseeing the club’s potential transition back to the top flight.

The Leeds owners now have to search for someone they trust to take care and grow the club.

Kinnear wasn’t their appointment, so in some ways they will be happy to get their own man in the door, but the timing could’ve been better.

Losing a few other key staff as well will also be a blow, as those people could’ve been useful to the new CEO to help ease him into the role with their institutional knowledge of the club.