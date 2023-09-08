Highlights Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear admits he wouldn't have preferred to keep Sinisterra and Adams due to their desire to leave.

The club has made space on their wage bill by letting players go, allowing for new signings.

Both Adams and Sinisterra should have been prepared to stay at Elland Road beyond the summer.

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has admitted that he wouldn't have preferred to keep Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams at the club due to their desire to leave, speaking on the Square Ball podcast.

The Whites saw plenty of players leave the club during the summer transfer window - some on loan and others departing permanently.

Although they didn't generate a huge amount in player sales, they will have made a lot of space on their wage bill for others to come in with several first-teamers exiting Elland Road.

And they were able to bring in a decent number of players to ensure they have an adequate amount of depth and quality in their squad as they look to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The West Yorkshire side haven't made the best start to the season and could have benefitted from having Adams and Sinisterra available for all of their matches considering their quality, but the former was ruled out of action through injury and the latter missed some games even though he was fit.

Would Leeds United have picked up more points by now if they had kept Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra?

It remains to be seen if Leeds would have picked up more points had they both appeared in their league games - but it's likely considering the attacking quality that Sinisterra has.

He could have been a game-changer for the Whites during their clash against Sheffield Wednesday - but he had already made his loan move to Bournemouth at this point.

Sinisterra has joined the Cherries on loan and they will have the option to buy him if Leeds remain in the Championship.

Adams, on the other hand, has left the Whites permanently in a £24m deal and that generated Leeds a decent amount of money that they could spend in the transfer market during the latter stages of the window.

What did Angus Kinnear say about Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra?

Kinnear admitted on the Square Ball podcast that he wouldn't have preferred to keep the duo due to their desperation to depart Elland Road.

The CEO stated that he understood why players would want to operate at the top level - and could sympathise with the pair to an extent because they were sold a Premier League project when they arrived at Elland Road.

But he believes the two players could have conducted themselves in a better manner during the summer window.

What stance should Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra have taken on their Leeds United future?

Adams only spent one season at Elland Road and spent a chunk of the campaign out injured, so he should have been prepared to stay with the Whites for at least one more season before sealing a move away.

The player will of course be wanting to retain his place in the United States' squad and will be looking to perform at the top level whilst he can, but you can understand why Leeds supporters may be upset that he departed so quickly.

He may be a good player - but you feel he could have contributed more to Leeds' cause.

In terms of Sinisterra, this could have been a great season for him because he would have had the chance to thrive against weaker opponents.

He could have given more to the cause too - and should have stayed instead of securing a loan move away.