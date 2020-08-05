Angus Kinnear makes encouraging claim about Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United future

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has claimed that Marcelo Bielsa would likely have extended his stay at the club even if they hadn’t won promotion, with contract talks still ongoing.

The Argentine coach led the Whites to the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League last month, meaning they’re set to return to the top flight after 16 years away.

Bielsa’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and it is understood that talks are ongoing with Leeds quietly confident with the progress so far.

It would be a huge blow for the Yorkshire club if they were unable to secure Bielsa’s future but, speaking to Leeds Live, Kinnear has revealed just how committed to the club he feels the Whites boss is.

He said: “The challenge with Marcelo is, intentions are always a bit of a mystery because he’s only focused on the next game.

“You’re a brave man to try and distract him from the task of the next match. He’s fallen in love with the club, he’s committed to it.

“I actually think he was committed to the project in the Championship. We hadn’t had a specific conversation, but he’s been very, very focused on what we’ve done with the academy and getting that up to Category One status.

“He’s hugely focused on the younger players and developing them.

“If we hadn’t have made it, it would have probably been the case we were competing next year in the Championship with a younger squad and we’d have had to blood some young players going through.

“That challenge appealed to him.”

The Premier League season is set to get underway on the 12th of September and Leeds are believed to be set to return to training next week, so you’d imagine confirmation of Bielsa’s future should come soon.

The Verdict

This will likely be music to the ears of Leeds fans, who will love to hear how committed to the club Bielsa is.

We’re still waiting on confirmation over his future but after securing promotion to the Premier League, it’s difficult to see him leaving.

The Argentine has done a fantastic job at Elland Road, becoming a real cult hero, and the fact that Kinnear is confident he would’ve stuck around even without promotion signifies surely that he wants to stay.