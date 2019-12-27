Angus Kinnear discusses January prospects for Leeds duo

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur have recalled Jack Clarke from his loan spell at Elland Road, but says they are determined to keep on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in Yorkshire until the end of the season.

Clarke rejoined Leeds on loan in the summer transfer window, immediately after sealing a permanent move to Spurs, but the winger has so far made just a single league appearance for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, which appears to have forced Tottenham bring a premature end to the 19-year-old’s time at Elland Road.

Writing in programme notes ahead of Leeds’ Boxing Day draw with Preston, Kinnear was quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post as saying: “We thank Jack Clarke for his services and wish him the best of luck in his career as Spurs have confirmed, due to a lack of playing time, that he will be recalled in the January transfer window.”

On the issue of Nketiah – who has scored five goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for Leeds this season, despite the fact that he has yet to start a league game for his temporary club – Kinnear continued: “I appreciate much speculation still surrounds the future of Eddie Nketiah and although Arsenal have the right to recall him in January, we still believe he can make a huge impact over the remainder of the season at Leeds United.

“Accordingly, we are endeavouring to convince Eddie and the technical team at Arsenal that the coaching environment & profile of the playing opportunity at Thorp Arch and Elland Road is still the best choice for his long-term development.”

On the pitch, Stuart Dallas’ late strike secured a 1-1 draw for Leeds on Boxing Day, a result that keeps them second in the Championship standings, eight points clear of the chasing pack.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

Given his lack of first-team opportunities, it doesn’t seem to be too much of a surprise that Clarke has been recalled by Tottenham, with the fact he has barely featured suggesting Leeds may not miss him significantly.

Nketiah however is a different matter, given the impact his introduction late in tight games has made, meaning keeping him could be crucial to Leeds’ promotion hopes, and it will be telling whether or not he gets more game time in the next few weeks to indicate to Arsenal that allowing him to stay at Elland Road is the right thing to do.