Angus Kinnear addresses major Leeds United fears

Angus Kinnear has urged the EFL to ignore calls to cancel the Championship season early, saying that finishing the campaign ‘is the right thing to do’.

A statement from the EFL last week confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

However it’s widely expected that this date could be extended due to the severity of the situation.

Plenty have speculated over what should be done about the remaining fixtures, with some suggested that the season should be cancelled entirely and started again next term.

While that might be ideal to some, it would be anything but for Leeds United who sit top of the Championship and seven points ahead of the play-offs.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are widely tipped to get themselves over the line, and while Kinnear admits that now is not the time for football, he has said that cancelling the season would impact the integrity of the competition.

Speaking exclusively to LUTV, Kinnear said: “I think what we’ve heard from the broader football family over the last couple of days is a groundswell of opinion that the right thing to do is to complete the leagues. “At the moment it’s not a time to be talking about football, it’s a time for cool heads and patience and I don’t think anyone needs to jump to any immediate solutions.

“I think the broad principle that you maintain the integrity of the competitions and when the time comes and it’s safe to do so you finish the leagues. I think everyone is starting to feel that’s the right thing to do. It’s certainly our opinion.

“We think it maintains the integrity of the football pyramid, the integrity of the competitions, it allows solutions to some of the financial issues that clubs are going to be looking to face.

“I think although it’s difficult to put a timescale on it, finishing the leagues across Europe is the right thing to do. We’ve heard that from Serie A and La Liga who believe that if the Euros are suspended, it could potentially provide a window for leagues across Europe to be completed.”

The verdict

The threat of this outbreak is certainly taking the world by storm.

While football fans may be frustrated by the suspended fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.