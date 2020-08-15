Angel Rangel shares emotional message after QPR exit

Angel Rangel has this week left Queens Park Rangers.

The Spaniard picked up an Achilles injury in the 1-1 draw at Luton Town after the restart. It was his first start since the football resumed but after just ten minutes, Rangel was dealt a potentially career-ending blow.

Since then, the 37-year-old has left QPR, but the club will continue to help him throughout his rehabilitation. Posting on Twitter for the first time since the news, Rangel said:

Thanks for the last 2 seasons @QPR , it really has been amazing personally. Rehabilitation is already ongoing and I am very grateful to the club for allowing me to stay there and get fully fit. Thanks for all your messages of support, they really make a difference! 💙 pic.twitter.com/qXDwbE38ic — Àngel Rangel (@arangelz) August 15, 2020

Rangel made 41 Championship appearances for QPR over the past two seasons. He became a hugely popular member of the squad both among the players and fans, and it’s sad to see his stay end like this.

The fans have recognised his hard work over the past two years and were excited to see him in action again next time round, and the gesture made by QPR to continue to help Rangel is recognition of his class.

Mark Warburton then might be in the market for a right-back this summer. He has Todd Kane at his disposal and Osman Kakay too, who came into the first-team after the restart and impressed.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The verdict

This is a huge blow for QPR. Rangel was loved by all at the club and to see him leave like this is tough. But as classy and determined as the guy is, he remains in high hopes regarding his playing career, and he may yet be involved at QPR in the future.

Be that as a player or in a coaching capacity, fans would absolutely love to see Rangel back at QPR one day.