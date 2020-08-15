Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

FLW Social watch

Angel Rangel shares emotional message after QPR exit

Published

1 hour ago

on

Angel Rangel has this week left Queens Park Rangers.

The Spaniard picked up an Achilles injury in the 1-1 draw at Luton Town after the restart. It was his first start since the football resumed but after just ten minutes, Rangel was dealt a potentially career-ending blow.

Since then, the 37-year-old has left QPR, but the club will continue to help him throughout his rehabilitation. Posting on Twitter for the first time since the news, Rangel said:

Rangel made 41 Championship appearances for QPR over the past two seasons. He became a hugely popular member of the squad both among the players and fans, and it’s sad to see his stay end like this.

The fans have recognised his hard work over the past two years and were excited to see him in action again next time round, and the gesture made by QPR to continue to help Rangel is recognition of his class.

Mark Warburton then might be in the market for a right-back this summer. He has Todd Kane at his disposal and Osman Kakay too, who came into the first-team after the restart and impressed.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots? Have a go now!

1 of 40

WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT?

The verdict

This is a huge blow for QPR. Rangel was loved by all at the club and to see him leave like this is tough. But as classy and determined as the guy is, he remains in high hopes regarding his playing career, and he may yet be involved at QPR in the future.

Be that as a player or in a coaching capacity, fans would absolutely love to see Rangel back at QPR one day.


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Angel Rangel shares emotional message after QPR exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: