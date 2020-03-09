Angel Rangel reacts to QPR’s victory at Preston North End

Angel Rangel has taken to Instagram to praise the “character” in the Queens Park Rangers squad after their impressive 3-1 victory against play-off chasing Preston North End on Saturday.

QPR’s three-month wait for a Championship away victory looked set to continue in Lancashire after Daniel Johnson fired the hosts in front from the penalty spot, but the R’s hit back 16 minutes into the second period through skipper Grant Hall.

However, moments later QPR’s chances of taking maximum points were dealt a major blow after defender Geoff Cameron was sent off for two quickfire bookings.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Mark Warburton’s side struck twice in the closing stages through Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze to extend their Championship run to six matches and move six points behind Preston, who currently occupy the final play-off place.

Rangel, who played the full 90 minutes at Deepdale, said on his Instagram: “What a comeback with 10 men and winning the game against top 6 contenders Preston! Says a lot about the character in the squad! Hope the R’s at the Deepdale Stadium enjoyed that one! 😉🔵⚪️

The Verdict

Given Preston’s superb home record and QPR’s struggles on their travels, not many would have predicted the Londoners to leave Deepdale with three points, so to achieve that feat having played a quarter of the game with ten men is extremely impressive – it’s no wonder Rangel was keep on praising their character.

And suddenly, Rangers having joined a cluster of teams above them in the hunt for the top-six. There is six sides between them and Preston, but given their kind run of fixtures, Warburton’s men will fancy their chances of making a late play-off run.