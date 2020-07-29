Angel Rangel delivers message to Swansea City as Brentford clash draws closer

Swansea City will be looking to book their spot in the Championship play-off final when they take on Brentford at Griffin Park on Wednesday evening.

The Swans ran out narrow 1-0 winners in the first-leg of the tie, and they’ll be hoping they can hold their nerve in their most important match of the season to date.

Brentford will pose a real challenge to Steve Cooper’s side though, with the Bees finishing this year’s campaign third in the Championship table.

Whereas the Swans only booked their spot in the play-offs in the final minute on the final day of the season, as they scored their fourth goal against Reading in stoppage time to beat Nottingham Forest to sixth position.

Swansea will be targeting a timely return to the Premier League this term, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side replicate a similar run to that of when they last won promotion into the top-flight via the play-offs.

They beat Nottingham Forest over two legs, despite the Swans having to settle for a goalless draw after seeing Neil Taylor sent-off after just two minutes of the first-leg.

Angel Rangel was one of the members of that squad that won promotion into the Premier League, with the full-back spending 11 years with the club.

Rangel recently took to social media to send a positive message to his former side, and is confident that they can book their spot in the play-off final at Wembley with a positive result against the Bees.

Just a little message of support to @SwansOfficial for today’s second leg. You are in a better position than we were 9 years ago with a great one goal advantage and no doubt you will be on your way to Wembley tonight. Good luck! ⚫️⚪️👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Rm3Noh2bRX — Àngel Rangel (@arangelz) July 29, 2020

The Verdict:

They’ll be hoping they can replicate their last performance in the play-offs.

Rangel and his former Swansea team-mates were brilliant as they won promotion into the Premier League that season, as they beat Reading in the play-off final at Wembley.

The experienced defender was a fantastic servant to the club over the years, and it’s good to see that he’s wished the Swans the best of luck heading into their most important match of the season.

I think they’ll struggle to defend their lead though, and can see Brentford booking their spot in the play-off final in this one.