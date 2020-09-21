Angel Rangel delivers injury recovery update as QPR work continues

Angel Rangel may have seen his time at QPR end in the summer window but he remains a part of the club right now with him working with the Hoops as he aims to get back from injury.

A cruel Achilles injury saw him need surgery and he has since become a free agent but, with no club yet to offer the 37-year-old a deal, he is working with QPR during his rehab period.

Obviously, with an injury like that it is going to be some time before he is playing again and it remains to be seen who for but he was popular at QPR and fans will be pleased to see he is on the road to recovery, even if it doesn’t lead to another short-term deal with the R’s.

He posted this on Twitter:

Week 9

Building foundations! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/GZItYSHsSk — Àngel Rangel (@arangelz) September 21, 2020

The Verdict

As you can see, that leg of his is still well supported and strapped up and it will be a while before he gets playing again but, even so, it’s nice to see him on the road to recovery.

He was a reliable, experienced player for the Hoops during his time there and perhaps if things go well he can earn another short-term deal with them – though that will not be on anyone’s mind just yet in all truth.