Ange Postecoglou said "no" in response to whether Tottenham Hotspur could recall Manor Solomon from his season-long loan at Leeds United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There had been concern that Spurs could recall the winger amid the club's current injury crisis, but Postecoglou's words suggest otherwise.

This will be welcome news to Leeds supporters, with the 25-year-old an integral part of the Championship side's title aspirations.

Manor Solomon to remain at Leeds United amid Spurs' injury crisis

There had been fears that Spurs would have to recall some of their loanees to combat the ongoing injury crisis plaguing the North London club.

Postecoglou's side have a host of injuries to key players, with the likes of Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson the latest names added to a growing list.

With injuries to forward players, Solomon could have provided his manager with a solution, but it appears the Australian wants the winger to see out his loan at Elland Road.

Dane Scarlett had already been recalled from his loan at Oxford United, however it has been reported that this was to sanction another loan move for the striker, according to football.london.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Championship side but featured heavily as a substitute during his spell.

Solomon key to Leeds' promotion ambitions

Solomon joined Daniel Farke's side on a season-long loan in August, having rejected a move to Spanish outfit Getafe.

The winger's Spurs career never really got going after he sustained a serious knee injury which meant he had to undergo surgery. As a result, the Israeli international only managed a total of six appearances for the North London side.

His Leeds career started in similar fashion, with the player picking up a hamstring injury in the early stages of the season. After his return, the 25-year-old was in and out the side as Farke rotated.

However, Solomon has enjoyed a prolific run of form in recent weeks, scoring twice and assisting twice in his last four league appearances.

The Israeli now has five goals and six assists for the season and is showing Elland Road the quality that took him to the Premier League in the first place.

Solomon is full of tricks and can be a handful for the best of defenders. If the former Fulham man can maintain his form, then he could be a vital part of Leeds' title challenge.

Manor Solomon's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 21 Goals 5 Assists 5 Big chances created 7 Accurate passes per game 19.5 (90%) Successful dribbles 1.7 (64%)

January can be an unpredictable month for loan players, with recalls always a possibility, but Solomon is one loan player who will not be moving this window.

The winger has kicked on in recent weeks and will be desperate to prove his potential after injuries halted his progress in English football.