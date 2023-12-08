Swansea City are on the looking for a new head coach following their decision earlier this week to end Michael Duff's time at the club early.

Duff was meant to continue on the work that Russell Martin had put in for two years at the Swansea.com Stadium, with a good ending to last season seeing the South Wales outfit finishing 10th in the Championship.

With Martin headhunted by Southampton though, the Swans hierarchy pursued Duff from Barnsley and eventually got their hands on him, but he proved to be a pretty poor fit for the club.

Results were inconsistent and the 45-year-old never really got the fanbase onside, and after a 1-1 draw with struggling Huddersfield Town last weekend, the door was shut on Duff's five-month tenure at the club.

With a desire to appoint a head coach more befitting of the 'Swansea DNA' which instils a clear style of play and philosophy, the Welsh side have targeted their former assistant manager Chris Davies to come back and take over from Duff.

However, as per multiple publications including The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur - who Davies is currently at as an assistant coach - turned down Swansea's first approach for Brendan Rodgers' former right-hand man, but that is not set to be the end of the story.

Postecoglou refuses to shut door on Davies to Swansea

Despite an initial approach being rejected for Davies' services, there is every chance that Swansea will still be pursuing the 38-year-old as their top target.

And Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has refused to close the book on the saga, hinting that Davies could very well decide that he wants to take his first step into the world of being a boss himself and pursue a move back to South Wales after 11-and-a-half years away.

"It's not surprising to me that Swansea or other clubs would look at him," Postecoglou said on Davies ahead of Spurs' clash with Newcastle United, per the Daily Mail.

"It's what you want, to be honest. You want good people and when you've got good people they're going to attract attention.

"From my perspective, whatever that transpires to, it's very much in Chris' hands. It's his decision in terms of what he wants to do moving forward and obviously the club will deal with it from there."

Chris Davies' coaching career so far

Davies was a promising footballer in his youth, playing for Wales at three different levels and he was on the books at Reading FC, but due to an arthritic condition in his foot, he had to retire from playing at the age of 19 in 2004.

He quickly got into coaching though, working towards his UEFA badges and working at the likes of Leicester City and New Zealand-based Hawke's Bay, and in 2010 he was hired by the aforementioned Rodgers at Swansea, which started a long association with the Northern Irishman.

Chris Davies' Non-Playing Career Team Job Year Joined Year Departed Leicester City Youth Coach 2005 2007 Hawke's Bay (New Zealand) Youth Coach 2007 2009 Swansea City Assistant Manager 2010 2012 Liverpool Assistant Manager 2012 2015 Reading Assistant Manager 2016 2016 Celtic Assistant Manager 2016 2019 Leicester City Assistant Manager 2019 2023 Tottenham Hotspur Assistant Manager 2023 N/A

Davies would work with Rodgers at Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester City during his career too, with the only gap in that being when he was hired by his former club Reading in 2016 as a first-team coach under Brian McDermott, but he soon re-joined Rodgers north of the border at Celtic Park.

Out of work since Rodgers' sacking from Leicester earlier in 2023, Davies was hired by Postecoglou over the summer as part of his new coaching team at Spurs, but after less than six months he could be on the verge of branching out by himself should he be ready to make that move.