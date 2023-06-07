Ange Postecoglou has given the green light for Tottenham Hotspur to pursue a move for James Maddison this summer.

According to 90min, the new Spurs manager is keen to bring the playmaker into the first team squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League.

Who is interested in signing James Maddison this summer?

It has been previously reported that Spurs were hopeful of signing the England international, but they face strong competition from Newcastle United.

Arsenal and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder.

A £40 million asking price has reportedly been placed on Maddison’s future, with the talisman having just one year remaining on his current deal.

The Foxes are keen to avoid losing him as a free agent in a years’ time, and thus are willing to listen to potential offers for the player this summer.

However, Tottenham's pursuit may struggle to compete with the Magpies due to their ability to offer Champions League football next season.

Eddie Howe’s side finished fourth in the Premier League table, while Tottenham failed to qualify for any form of European competition.

What does the future hold for James Maddison?

With Leicester now set for life in the Championship, it is unlikely that the midfielder will look to compete in the second division.

Maddison signed with Leicester from second tier Norwich City in the summer of 2018, becoming a key player in the team during his five years at the King Power Stadium.

Maddison was integral to back-to-back fifth place finishes under Brendan Rodgers, as well as being a central figure to the club’s first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Tottenham?

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Spurs following the arrival of Postecoglou as manager.

The Australian was very successful with Celtic in Scotland and his aggressive style of attacking football will be what Spurs fans want to see implemented at White Hart Lane.

Maddison could be central to that, and he certainly has the talent to compete at that level.

There may be some question marks over his suitability to play with Harry Kane given the forward’s propensity to drop deep into similar positions that Maddison occupies.

But with the right coaching, this could be a very fruitful partnership, if Kane even remains at the club beyond this summer.