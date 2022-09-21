Ange Postecoglou makes claim over ex-Celtic player following West Brom switch

West Brom have continued to raid the free agent market in their pursuit of promotion, with one of the latest names brought in being Tom Rogic from Celtic.

With the midfielder now having left Scotland, his former boss Ange Postecoglou has spoken out about the player to Code Sports and revealed that the player hasn’t ‘taken the easy route’ by sealing a switch to the Championship ahead of the World Cup.

He’s been a mainstay in the Celtic squad for the last ten years. Initially making his debut for the Scottish side as a 19-year-old, he has now finally left the club just before he turns 30.

It’s meant a total of ten seasons with the club and 178 league games under his belt. He’s won nine titles during that time and certainly knows how to cut it at the top level too, something that is bound to come in useful with his new side West Brom.

He managed a total of 32 games last season too, with six goals and five assists along the way. Even though he was still a part of the Celtic first-team, there was no guarantee of more regular minutes this season and Ange Postecoglou decided to part ways with the player and release him at the end of his deal.

With a World Cup coming up too – and with Rogic likely wanting to play a part for his country Australia – it has meant finding a new team and quickly so that he can prove himself. He has now settled on the Baggies and their battle for a Championship promotion – but his former boss has admitted it isn’t an easy route for the midfielder to take.

Speaking about the deal, he said: “He’s still probably one of our best players at national team level and hasn’t taken the easy route going to the Championship. His fitness levels and everything need to be at their best to compete there.

“People shouldn’t underestimate him to last that long at a club like Celtic, which demands success. Tom had 9-10 years of that, and he has got to be a strong character to survive that long. No doubt if fit, raring to go, he’ll be a challenge for anyone at the World Cup.”

The Verdict

Tom Rogic should be – based on his time in a Celtic shirt – an inspired signing for West Brom this season.

With the player having also joined on a free transfer, it could prove to be a real steal for the Baggies. He has bags of experience of football at the highest level and in Europe and has still contributed goals and assists often, even despite being 29-years-old now and not always a guaranteed starter in Scotland.

West Brom have a fair few players that are talented enough to feature in their midfield now. It might even make it more difficult for someone like Rogic to get into the fold, especially when you consider the club have some of their own young talent coming through like Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

Rogic though has ability unlike most others in that team and you wouldn’t be surprised to see him produce even better numbers in the Championship.