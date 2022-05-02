Anfernee Dijksteel sends six-word message to Middlesbrough supporters

Middlesbrough are just two points off of the play-off places with one game to play in the Championship.

Boro go to Preston North End on the final day when sixth placed Sheffield United welcome league leaders Fulham to Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder has improved Boro’s performances and results tenfold since replacing Neil Warnock as manager in November, however an untimely drop-0ff has made their, once certain-looking, play-off push a lot more difficult.

Anfernee Dijksteel has stepped up to a new level in the back three since Wilder’s appointment, and the Dutchman is relishing the battle for the top six.

Dijksteel took to Instagram to offer a message of strength to the club’s supporter base.

He wrote: “We march on till the end!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anfernee Dijksteel (@anferneejd)

Alongside Dael Fry and Paddy McNair, Dijksteel has not looked out of place, despite only really establishing himself as a starter this term and has taken on further attacking responsibilities at right centre back under Wilder.

Boro demonstrated just how good they can be at full throttle in FA Cup victories over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and needing to make up a two goal swing in goal difference over the Blades, if they draw against Fulham, could force Wilder to throw caution to the wind at Deepdale on Saturday.

The Verdict

Quiz: Which club did Middlesbrough sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Steve Vickers Spennymoor United Birmingham City Tranmere Rovers Sunderland

Given how well they have performed since Wilder took the reins, Boro will certainly be amongst the favourites for promotion next season, if they miss out on the top six this time around.

Wilder was backed heavily in the form of loanees and the addition of Riley McGree in January, it would appear that that ambition will be furthered in the summer window.

However, Dijksteel’s performances have been so strong and pivotal at times this season, that adding to the back three will not be of high priority in the summer.

A new goalkeeper may well be top of Wilder’s list, but that would be an addition to complement the defensive contingent rather than being the first in the process of freshening it up.