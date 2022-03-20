Anfernee Dijksteel sends Middlesbrough message following FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel thanked the fans for their support against Chelsea yesterday with attention now back on winning promotion this season.

Focused on improving everyday,

Thank you for your massive support 🙌🏿. The job ain’t finished 🔝 🔴⚪️ #UTB @Boro pic.twitter.com/orwaJHMYIR — Anfernee Dijksteel (@AJDijksteel) March 20, 2022

Chris Wilder’s men were comfortably beaten by the world champions at the Riverside Stadium, as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech ended a remarkable FA Cup run that saw Boro knock Manchester United and Tottenham out in earlier rounds.

However, Boro still have an awful lot to play for this season, and Dijksteel sent a message to the fans on Twitter that shows his focus has already turned to ensuring this campaign is a memorable one.

“Focused on improving everyday, thank you for your massive support. The job ain’t finished.”

The Teesside outfit are back in action after the international break when they face Peterborough United away from home, as they look to close a two-point gap on the play-off places.

Despite that, it should be noted that Boro have at least one game in hand on most of their rivals in the battle for a top six finish.

The verdict

You have to give Chelsea huge credit for the way they played against Boro as they were simply too good on the day.

Obviously, there’s no shame about that for Wilder and his players, and they deserve plenty of praise for what was a fantastic run that saw them knockout two big teams.

Now, as Dijksteel mentions, the job is not finished and they still have a lot to play for, with the FA Cup run sure to have increased the belief that the side are capable of winning promotion this season.

