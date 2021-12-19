Anfernee Dijksteel sends message to Middlesbrough fans as he reflects on club’s triumph

Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

Boro managed to extend their current unbeaten run in the second-tier to four games yesterday as they secured an impressive 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the Riverside Stadium.

Chris Wilder’s side made a positive start to this clash as Matt Crooks’ effort was saved by Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Dominic Solanke then missed a great opportunity to give the visitors the lead as he headed wide from close-range.

Following the break, Middlesbrough were awarded a penalty as Isaiah Jones was brought down in the area by Jaidon Anthony.

Andraz Sporar opened the scoring as he coolly converted his spot-kick.

Although Bournemouth did try to push for an equaliser in the closing stages of the game, Middlesbrough created the better chances as Marcus Tavernier blazed a volley over the bar whilst Sporar was denied by Travers.

As a result of this triumph, Boro moved to within two points of the play-off places in the Championship.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Dijksteel admitted that it was a good result for Middlesbrough whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated on Saturday.

The defender posted: “Good result before Christmas.

“Let’s keep pushing team!

“Thank you for your support.”

The Verdict

Middlesbrough have now picked up three wins from their last four league games and are clearly starting to adapt to Wilder’s style of play.

Dijksteel has been given the opportunity to push forward from his centre-back position in recent weeks and is currently excelling in this particular role.

During yesterday’s showdown with Bournemouth, the 25-year-old completed two successful dribbles and made 34 passes as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.42.

Providing that Dijksteel is able to maintain his form as well as his fitness in the coming months, he could play a major role for Middlesbrough as they look to launch a push for a top-six finish under the guidance of Wilder.