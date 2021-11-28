Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters after making his return to action during yesterday’s 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

The 25-year-old was forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for the club’s recent clashes with Millwall and Preston North End.

However, after witnessing his side suffer a 2-1 defeat to the Lilywhites last week, Boro manager Chris Wilder opted to give Dijksteel the opportunity to prove his worth against Huddersfield.

Despite featuring predominantly as a full-back during his career to date, Dijksteel managed to produce a promising performance at centre-back in Saturday’s showdown with the Terriers.

Duncan Watmore opened the scoring for Boro in the 16th minute as he fired home from Isaiah Jones’ cross.

The former Sunderland man then doubled Middlesbrough’s advantage as he lobbed Huddersfield keeper Lee Nicholls.

Whilst the Terriers did pull a goal back in the closing stages of the game, Boro secured a morale-boosting victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Following the clash, Dijksteel admitted on Instagram that he was happy to make his return to action in this fixture and praised the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated on Saturday.

The defender posted: “Good to be back out on the pitch.

“Great win away from home.

“Fans were amazing.”

The Verdict

Dijksteel will now be looking to keep his place in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future after demonstrating glimpses of his talent during Saturday’s game.

The defender won two aerial duels and made three clearances (as per WhoScored) in this fixture as helped his side clinch all three-points.

When you consider that Wilder is likely to stick by his preferred 3-5-2 formation in the coming weeks, Dijksteel could potentially thrive in this set-up if he is able to improve as a player under the guidance of his new boss.

Currently 12th in the Championship standings, there is no reason why Middlesbrough cannot close the gap between them and the play-off places over the Christmas period with Dijksteel in their side.