Anfernee Dijksteel sends message to Middlesbrough fans after Nottingham Forest win

Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s latest performance in the Championship.

Dijksteel helped Boro seal all three points in their showdown with Nottingham Forest yesterday by delivering an assured display at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough took the lead in the 17th minute as Ryan Yates scored a bizarre own goal from 25 yards out as his blind pass evaded goalkeeper Brice Samba.

Following the break, Boro doubled their advantage as Andraz Sporar fired home from close range.

Xande Silva went close to setting up a grandstand finish as he hit the post for Forest.

However, despite some late pressure from the Reds, Middlesbrough were able to fend off their opponents as they picked up another victory in-front of their supporters.

As a result of this latest triumph, Boro climbed up to fifth in the Championship standings.

After participating in his side’s 2-1 victory over Forest, Dijksteel offered his thoughts on the game on Instagram.

The defender posted: “Three points on Boxing Day.

“Superb team performance.

“Boro fans rocking the Riverside.

“What a nice Christmas present!

“We keep going!”

Currently on a five-game unbeaten run in the second-tier, Middlesbrough will be brimming with confidence heading into their showdown with Blackpool on Wednesday.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough’s gamble to replace Neil Warnock with Chris Wilder is starting to pay off as they have demonstrated some real signs of promise in the Championship.

Dijksteel is currently benefitting from Wilder’s guidance as he has excelled at centre-back during the club’s recent fixtures.

After registering a WhoScored match rating of 7.42 against AFC Bournemouth earlier this month, the defender backed up this display by recording a rating of 7.39 yesterday as he helped his side keep a clean-sheet at the Riverside Stadium.

If Dijksteel is able to maintain his consistency as well as his fitness in the coming months, he could potentially play an influential role for Boro as they look to launch a push for promotion in the Championship.