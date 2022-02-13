Anfernee Dijksteel delivers message following Middlesbrough 4-1 Derby County

Middlesbrough won their sixth straight fixture at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, with Chris Wilder’s troops sweeping aside Derby County 4-1.

It was a routine win for Boro, with Isiah Jones once again providing plenty of attacking spark down the right.

Wilder’s side now sit sixth in the table on 49 points, as they capitalised on Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United all dropping points on Saturday afternoon.

Anfernee Dijksteel got through another 90 minutes at centre-back, with the defender taking to Twitter following the game to issue a message to supporters:

What a team performance yesterday 🤩 Another important 3 points! 🔥 We keep on pushing 💪🏿.#UTB 🔴⚪️ @Boro pic.twitter.com/LR3oGIrjxK — Anfernee Dijksteel (@AJDijksteel) February 13, 2022

Dijksteel, 25, has become a regular feature in the side at centre-back, with Wilder leaning on his skill-set as part of his reliable 3-5-2 system.

Despite Max Bird briefly levelling for Derby yesterday after Lee Buchanan’s own goal, Boro’s defence held firm on their way to a victory.

Jones notched up two assists, whilst Aaron Connolly, Matt Crooks and Duncan Watmore got themselves on the scoresheet in a comprehensive win for the Teessiders.

Middlesbrough have a midweek off, before travelling to Ashton Gate next Saturday to face Bristol City.

That’s followed by a clash with West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside Stadium and then a trip to Oakwell to take on Barnsley.

The Verdict

Things are going well for Middlesbrough at the moment.

There’s a good spirit in the camp, with players like Dijksteel clearly buzzing to be playing for Wilder.

The former Sheffield United boss has got Boro playing some good football, with everyone having the opportunity to get on the front-foot and play.

It’s enjoyable to watch and the players are buying into the methods.

That’s all contributing to a happy camp, who have their sights firmly set on the Premier League now.

