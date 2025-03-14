Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic has sent an inspiring message to his teammates ahead of Sunday's Steel City derby clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old centre-back is one of the more senior and experienced members of Chris Wilder's squad despite his relatively youthful age, and has established himself as a real leader for the Blades since arriving at Bramall Lane in 2022.

Having played a vital role in United's 2022/23 automatic promotion-winning campaign, the Bosnian international knows exactly what is required to come out on top in these huge Championship affairs at the business end of the campaign.

In Sheffield, football matches don't come any bigger than when the Blue and Red halves of the city meet, and with both clubs harbouring promotion dreams heading into the final weeks of the season, this weekend's renewal of this historic rivalry is set to be one of the most important in recent memory.

"The thing I'd say is" - Anel Ahmedhodzic issues advice to Sheffield United teammates ahead of Steel City derby

It remains to be seen whether Wilder will hand a place in the starting XI to Ahmedhodzic this weekend, but regardless of that, Blades' big defender has sent a message to his comrades over how to approach Sunday's game.

Speaking via The Star, he said: "The thing I'd say is that when you've just started to play in big games, that's when you start to think about the occasion too much. Which could potentially affect your game.

“But once you have some more experience, you become more calm and I think it's part of my job to maybe look for the new players and tell them to calm down a little.

"Just do your job, you'll be fine. It's nothing to worry about. You're not going to die after the game! Just play without pressure and you probably play better if you don't think too much about it.”

Sheffield United will be confident of passing hostile Hillsborough test

Confidence will be high in the red corner that they can potentially land a knockout blow to their inter-city rivals' play-off push this weekend.

The Owls haven't won at home in the Championship since their 4-2 victory over Derby on 1 January, and haven't beaten the Blades in any of the last five renewals of the Steel City derby.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield Utd last six meetings Date Venue League Result 10 Nov, 2024 Bramall Lane Championship 1-0 Sheff Utd 4 Mar, 2019 Hillsborough Championship 0-0 9 Nov, 2018 Bramall Lane Championship 0-0 12 Jan, 2018 Bramall Lane Championship 0-0 24 Sep, 2017 Hillsborough Championship 4-2 Sheff Utd 26 Feb, 2012 Hillsborough League One 1-0 Sheff Wed

With United having beaten Danny Rohl's side 1-0 in the reverse fixture back in November, they will believe that if they can handle the Hillsborough heat, then their quality will see them emerge victorious come the full-time whistle.

Speaking about what it would mean to come out on top on Sunday, Ahmedhodzic said: “I met some people in the city and they said to me: ‘We've got to win the derby.’ And I agree with them!

"It means a lot and if we can get six points off them it will be an amazing season. But for me I would rather we got promoted or even win the league if we can. That's my priority.

"But to get there you have to look to win every game and we all know the derby is coming up.”