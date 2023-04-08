Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic revealed his delight at another victory and clean sheet, as the side took another big step towards automatic promotion.

Ahmedhodzic produces another strong display

The Bosnian international arrived at Bramall Lane with a big reputation, having impressed for Malmo, and he has justified that initial excitement with a hugely impressive first season with the Blades.

The 24-year-old has been a regular for Paul Heckingbottom on the right-side of his preferred back three, and he occupied that role once again against the Latics, who were restricted too few clear chances throughout.

An Iliman Ndiaye goal would seal the points for the hosts, but they really should have had a more comfortable afternoon, as a combination of poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping meant the Blades had to settle for a 1-0 success.

All that mattered was the three points though, and Ahmedhodzic took to Twitter to send a passionate message following the win, as he touched on the defensive effort the side showed as well.

“Another three points in the bag & clean sheet :D”

The result was significant for Heckingbottom’s side, as they picked up the win when their closest competitors, Luton and Middlesbrough, dropped points, so they now hold a healthy eight-point advantage in the battle to finish second.

A pivotal day in the promotion battle

With Luton Town drawing at Millwall in the early fixture of the day, and Middlesbrough taking on league leaders Burnley on the night, a game that they would go on to lose, Sheffield United knew the importance of picking up a win against a Wigan side that were bottom of the league.

And, that’s exactly what they did, even if it wasn’t pretty at times, but there’s no doubt they deserved the points, and they are now eight points clear of third-place with just seven games to go.

Whilst Heckingbottom won’t let complacency creep in with his side, the last two weekends have been huge in the promotion race, and they have a lot of breathing space going into the run-in.

Nevertheless, they need to maintain the high standards they’ve set, and Ahmedhodzic and the Blades' defence are sure to be tested on Monday when they travel to take on leaders Burnley, who confirmed their place in the Premier League last night.