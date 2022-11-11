Anel Ahmedhodzic responds to Sheffield United’s rivals recent promotion remarks

Anel Ahmedhodzic is wary of why certain Championship managers have made comments about Sheffield United’s promotion chances, but he relishes the pressure that they have added.

The likes of Paul Ince and Gary Rowett have branded the Blades as a team capable of gaining promotion to the Premier League in recent weeks.

But the Bosnian is suspicious that these have not been made as complimentary remarks but instead to pile the pressure on the team.

However, the 23-year-old has suggested that he welcomes the added pressure, having only arrived at Bramall Lane from Swedish side Malmo in the summer.

He believes that those managers are right in their assessments of the strength of this United side, and that the current injury issues have shown how strong a squad Paul Heckingbottom has at his disposal.

“It’s correct [what managers have said], but it’s probably to let off a little pressure on them and to put more pressure on us,” said Ahmedhodzic, via Yorkshire Live.

“They can put on as much pressure as they want because I agree, we do have one of the strongest squads in the Championship.

“If you just look at the squad we should go up to the Premier League, but there is more to it than that.

“You can have injuries.

“I have never seen anything like this, it happens and that’s why you need a good strong group to come through that.

“As a group with that many injuries to get wins shows it’s strong.”

Despite suffering defeat midweek to Rotherham United, the Blades are currently 3rd in the Championship table, just one point away from an automatic promotion place.

Heckingbottom will be aiming to earn victory in the team’s final game for four weeks when they face Cardiff City at the weekend.

In fact, with Burnley and Blackburn Rovers facing each other on Sunday, a win is guaranteed to bring the team into a top two position.

The Verdict

Sheffield United certainly have one of the brightest squads in the division, so chasing promotion should be seen as the aim this season.

Heckingbottom’s team have shown their credentials in recent weeks, with the 5-2 against Burnley being an especially obvious marker.

Ahmedhodzic has also been key for the Blades this season, and his arrival in the summer has proven a brilliant addition.

A win over Cardiff would be the perfect way to cap off a very promising first half of the campaign.