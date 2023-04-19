Sheffield United chalked another win on the board last night, beating Bristol City 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

James McAtee stepped off the bench at half-time to influence the second-half impressively, scoring on 77 minutes to win the game with his fourth goal in five Championship games.

Anel Ahmedhodzic back involved for Sheffield United

The key team news pre-match was that Anel Ahmedhodzic was back in the fold for Sheffield United, having missed the 4-1 win over Cardiff City as his wife was in labour.

Paul Heckingbottom drafted the Bosnian straight back into his starting line-up at right centre-back - a position he's made his own with four goals and two assists in 32 appearances this season in the Championship.

Last night, he was a rock at the back for the Blades as they kept a clean sheet, handling Bristol City's quick and vibrant attacking quartet to only one shot on Adam Davies' goal.

As he always is, the 24-year-old was also a threat in an attacking sense, overlapping and underlapping on the right, as well as making his presence felt from set-pieces.

On one occasion in the first-half, Ahmedhodzic attempted an acrobatic overhead kick from the second phase of one set-piece, only to fluff his lines and fail to get an attempt on goal.

Over on his Instagram story, Ahmedhodzic couldn't help put reference that with a beautiful still of his efforts, as he teased that he's got one of those finishes in his locker somewhere: "One day it will go in!"

When can Sheffield United win promotion?

Last night's 1-0 win against Bristol City has left Sheffield United eight points clear of Luton Town with four games of the season remaining - James McAtee striking the only goal of the game against the Robins on 77 minutes.

Luton face Reading tonight and Middlesbrough on Monday, knowing that anything less than two points will promote Sheffield United. The Blades aren't back in Championship action until April 26th, with their FA Cup semi-final with Man City to come on Saturday - a game Ahmedhodzic will be hoping to feature in after making his return to the line-up on Tuesday night.

Whatever Luton manage to churn out in terms of results in their remaining four games this season, Sheffield United need no more than five points from their four remaining games to clinch a Premier League return after two years in the Championship.