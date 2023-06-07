Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic has committed his future to the club after revealing that he is attracting transfer interest from big clubs across Europe.

Ahmedhodzic arrived at Bramall Lane from Malmö in July in a deal thought to be worth up to £4 million and he excelled as the Blades won promotion to the Premier League, while he also played a key role as Paul Heckingbottom's side reached the semi-final of the FA Cup.

The 24-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, contributing to one of the best defences in the Championship, but he also proved himself to be a threat at the other end of the pitch, scoring an impressive seven goals and registering two assists.

Ahmedhodzic's performances have not gone unnoticed and as we exclusively revealed in March, the Blades are facing a battle to keep hold of him this summer, with Aston Villa, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all keen.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is under contract at Bramall Lane until 2026.

What did Anel Ahmedhodzic say about his Sheffield United future?

Ahmedhodzic revealed that "there is a lot of interest" in his services this summer from what he described as "the big five leagues" across Europe, but he says that after working hard to help the Blades return to the Premier League, he wants to stay in South Yorkshire.

"There is a lot of interest. I can't reveal anything, but they are clubs from the Big Five. It would be foolish to leave Sheffield United. I fought all season to bring the club to the Premier League. It wouldn't be wise to leave now. Everything can change," Ahmedhodzic told Bosnian outlet N1.

Will Anel Ahmedhodzic stay with Sheffield United?

Ahmedhodzic's comments are a huge boost for the Blades.

He has slotted in seamlessly to Heckingbottom's three at the back system and played an integral role in United's promotion to the Premier League, displaying plenty of qualities which suggest he is capable of making the step-up to the top flight.

Given the club's ongoing ownership issues, they may not have had the funds to bring in a player to replace Ahmedhodzic's quality if he was to depart, so it will be a big relief to Heckingbottom to hear that he wants to stay.

If Ahmedhodzic impresses in the Premier League, it is inevitable he will attract even more suitors, but at the very least, the Blades will make a significant profit when he does eventually depart, with the reported fee they paid last summer looking increasingly like a bargain.