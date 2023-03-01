Anel Ahmedhodzic makes honest claim about his Sheffield United switch as Spurs clash looms

Anel Ahmedhodzic has revealed that he opted to turn down offers from teams in high divisions across Europe last year in order to make the move to Sheffield United.

The Blades managed to secure the services of the defender from Malmo for a fee believed to be in the region of £3m.

This particular piece of business has turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke by the Championship outfit as Ahmedhodzic has excelled in a United shirt this season.

As well as delivering the goods in a defensive sense for the Blades, the 23-year-old has also managed to provide seven direct goal contributions in all competitions this season.

Having returned to the club’s starting eleven for their 1-0 victory over Watford, Ahmedhodzic is expected to feature tonight when his side host Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Blades will be determined to cause a shock at Bramall Lane after eliminating Wrexham from this competition last month.

Ahead of this game, Ahmedhodzic has shared an insight into the offers that he received during the previous summer transfer window.

Speaking to The Star, the defender said: “There was the possibility (to go to Europe), yes.

“There was the chance to go to leagues that some people think might be bigger than the Championship.

“But I made up my mind very early that I wanted to come here.

“That was because I believed in the gaffer’s plan and what he was telling me about how he wants to play.

“I’m very glad I did.”

The Verdict

With Ahmedhodzic clearly content with life at Bramall Lane and sold on Paul Heckingbottom’s plans for the future, there is every chance that he will go on to feature regularly for United in the Premier League next season if they secure promotion later this year.

The Blades are currently in a good position to secure a top-two finish as they are seven points clear of Middlesbrough in the league standings and have a game in hand over Michael Carrick’s side.

Whereas Ahmedhodzic will not play against Blackburn Rovers this weekend due to the fact that he is set to serve a two-match suspension at this level, he will be determined to help his side cause an upset in the FA Cup this evening.

Tonight’s game will give the defender the opportunity to test himself against the likes of Harry Kane and Richarlison who both featured at the World Cup for their respective countries earlier this season.