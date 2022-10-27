Anel Ahmedhodzic makes honest admission regarding his Sheffield United switch

Anel Ahmedhodzic has admitted that joining Sheffield United in the summer transfer window was one of the best decisions he has ever made as it has provided him with the chance of featuring on a regular basis in the Championship.

The Blades secured the services of Ahmedhodzic in July and the defender has since gone on to make an incredibly promising start to life at Bramall Lane.

As well as delivering the goods in a defensive sense, the 23-year-old has also managed to provide an attacking threat as he has been directly involved in four goals in 12 league appearances.

After missing three games due to injury earlier this month, Ahmedhodzic made his return to action in the Blades’ recent 3-3 draw with Blackpool.

The defender is expected to feature once again for United this weekend when they take on West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

Having failed to win any of their previous six league matches, the Blades will be determined to get back on track at The Hawthorns.

Ahead of this fixture, Ahmedhodzic has made an honest admission about his switch to the Blades.

Speaking in the club’s pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live), the defender said: “[The Championship is] more intense, higher tempo, some games are direct.

“I knew that before coming here and it was a great choice to come here.

“This is one of the best decisions I have made.

“I am thriving here, it’s a really good environment.”

The Verdict

With Ahmedhodzic clearly enjoying life in the Championship, it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to play a major role in a push for promotion over the course of the coming months.

A stand-out performer for the Blades, the defender has already adjusted to the competitiveness of the second-tier as he is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.25 at this level.

Having failed to keep a clean-sheet in any of their last six games, the Blades will need Ahmedhodzic and his team-mates to step up to the mark this weekend.

Providing that Paul Heckingbottom’s side are able to beat West Brom, they could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the Championship.