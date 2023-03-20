Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic has penned a two-word message to Blades fans on Twitter after Sunday's dramatic 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final victory against Blackburn Rovers.

United are the last EFL club left in the competition after Tommy Doyle's stoppage-time wonder goal helped them overcome Rovers in the only all-Championship tie of the weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom's side twice came from behind to edge out the visitors in an FA Cup classic at Bramall Lane and have lined up a semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley as their reward.

It's been quite the debut season at the Yorkshire club for Ahmedhodzic, who has played a key role in their promotion charge as well. He sent a video message to fans after the game and took to Twitter to add a two word note to it.

The 23-year-old has taken the Championship by storm since joining from Malmo in a multi-million-pound deal in the summer.

Ahmedhodzic has been a mainstay in the starting XI when fit - catching the eye with his marauding runs forward and subsequent five goals this season as well as his defensive work.

The Verdict

Ahmedhodzic's two-word message to supporters is concise and to the point but will likely be echoed by the majority of the Blades faithful.

Sunday's game was a proper cup tie, with momentum swinging from one side to the other multiple times throughout the match, but United came out on top to book their place at Wembley.

It was a timely boost for the Yorkshire club given the current off-field issues and one that reminded everyone what football is all about.

On the pitch, it is looking like quite the season for the Swede and his teammates, who are on course to return to the Premier League as well.