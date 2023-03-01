Anel Ahmedhodzic hits out after Sheffield United blow ahead of Blackburn and Reading FC games

Sheffield United will be without Anel Ahmedhodzic for their upcoming Championship fixtures with Blackburn Rovers and Reading FC.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently focused on tonight’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Tottenham, something of a distraction away from the pressures of the Championship’s promotion race.

However, come tomorrow morning, full focus at Bramall Lane is going to be on the Championship, with Sheffield United on the road with back-to-back away games against Blackburn and Reading in the space of four days.

Ahmedhodzic will be unavailable for both of those games owing to suspension, having picked up his 10th caution of the season – before the 37-game cut-off point – in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Watford.

“I think you could see my reaction after the win against Watford on Saturday. I think the yellow cards I have got have been very, very soft and wrong decisions,” Ahmedhodzic hit out, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post.

“You had the Rotherham game and the last game and the Middlesbrough also where he pulled me and I pulled him and it was 50-50 and it should not have been a yellow. Although I am not a referee and I might be saying the wrong thing.”

The 23-year-old has been crucial for Sheffield United this season in the Championship, scoring four goals and registering two assists in 26 appearances.

He’s also had an impact in the FA Cup, having scored in the fourth round replay with Wrexham AFC, a game Heckingbottom’s side went on to win 3-1.

Sheffield United sit second in the Championship table, seven points clear of Middlesbrough.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield United facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Sheffield United were founded in 1889 Real Fake

The Verdict

Ahmedhodzic’s absence is going to be a blow for Sheffield United in the coming week. Blackburn will be a test for Sheffield United, whilst backing that up quickly against Reading will provide another hurdle.

Heckingbottom would have wanted his key men available, yet he won’t be getting his wish.

The frustrations of the Sheffield United centre-back are understandable, too, with some of his cautions this season particularly avoidable.

A rest will do him good, though, and leave him in a position to hit the ground running on the other side of that Reading fixture. That, in the end, might be a good thing for Sheffield United.

Thoughts? Let us know!