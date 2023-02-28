Anel Ahmedhodzic fires Tottenham warning as Sheffield United gear up for FA Cup clash

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic has warned his teammates that Tottenham will be ready and able to punish them in their FA Cup fifth round meeting tomorrow night at Bramall Lane.

The Blades host Tottenham in South Yorkshire looking for progression into the quarter final of the competition with a win.

Whilst Antonio Conte won’t be in the dugout tomorrow after gallbladder surgery, Cristian Stellini will oversee a talented squad against Sheffield United.

“I don’t have any expectations. I just see it as another game, another big game, to go out there and do my best,” Ahmedhodzic said, as quoted from Sheffield United’s official YouTube account.

However, there was a warning from the Bosnian centre-back that any mistakes Sheffield United do make on the night, will be punished by the side who currently rank as the fourth best in England.

Ahmedhodzic continued: “The mistakes you make will be even more punishable because of the quality of players they have. I would say the biggest difference is that you have to concentrate all of the time. If you switch off for one second they turn, run, shoot and score because the quality is there.”

Sheffield United, who sit second in the Championship, beat Watford 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are now seven points clear of Middlesbrough in third.

The Verdict

Spurs are a quality side and it will take a mammoth effort from Sheffield United to take them to an uncomfortable place in this tie.

Ahmedhodzic is right that Sheffield United won’t be able to make many mistakes. If they do, Tottenham will punish them and likely progress with ease.

It’s one of the more simple warnings, but a relevant one all the same.

