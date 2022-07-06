Anel Ahmedhodžić explains key factor behind Sheffield United transfer

New Sheffield United signing Anel Ahmedhodžić has revealed that Jack Lester played a role in his decision to join the Blades.

The 23-year-old was named as the latest new recruit for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, joining on a permanent basis from Malmo, in a deal that is seen as a real coup for the Championship side.

With Ahmedhodžić having won 18 caps for Bosnia, played in Ligue 1 for Bordeaux last season and featured in Europe for Malmo, seeing him move to the second tier was a surprise to many.

However, speaking to the club’s media, the centre-back explained that reuniting with Lester, who he spent a few years with when at Nottingham Forest as a youngster, was a factor in joining the Blades.

“Jack Lester (assistant manager) is one of the reasons why I signed. I really liked him at Nottingham Forest, the time we had together was amazing and just what I needed at that time – I am hoping for an even better time here.

“It feels amazing to complete this deal, it has been three hectic days, a lot of testing, and I’m glad it is done. I don’t want to talk about how I will play, I just want to get out there and show everyone.”

The verdict

This seems like an outstanding signing for Sheffield United and you have to praise all connected to the club for getting this done.

Clearly, Lester has been influential to making this happen and it shows that he is valued and respected as a coach and as a person.

Now, Ahmedhodžić will be focused on meeting up with his new teammates and he will hope to live up to the hype this season, and you’d expect him to be key to Sheffield United’s promotion push.

