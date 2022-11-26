Anel Ahmedhodzic = 10/10: Rating all of Sheffield United’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Sheffield United have not been the most free spending of recently relegated clubs in the Championship and deserve credit for the results that they have been able to achieve on the pitch while adopting a sensible transfer policy.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men only completed one permanent signing and four loan additions in the summer transfer window, but seem to have gone up a level again, building on the promise that they showed in the second half of last term.

Here, we have rated all of the Blades’ summer signings out of ten, do you agree?

1. Anel Ahmedhodzic – 10

The Blades have definitely found a bit of value in the market in picking up Ahmedhodzic from Malmo.

The ball playing defender looks like a ready-made Premier League player and has thrived on the right of Heckingbottom’s defensive trio.

The Bosnian has also come up with four league goals and has become a key player in a short space of time.

2. James McAtee – 8

McAtee’s importance in the first team has grown over the course of the season, and there have been flashes of a player who could be playing towards the top end of the Premier League in his career.

The 20-year-old has only started five league games but is a valued contributor under Heckingbottom and will likely see his opportunities increased as the campaign goes on.

3. Tommy Doyle – 7

Doyle has not had the same impact that he did at Cardiff City last season, but the performances of Ollie Norwood and John Fleck have limited his first team opportunities.

Doyle is a great backup option for the Blades to have, and has managed nine starts in difficult circumstances, the potential is clear to see.

4. Ciaran Clark – 6

Clark has only just recovered from an injury that ruled him out from early August to the start of November.

The Irishman’s experience and leadership will be important at the business end, but due to injury he has not been able to showcase his skillset as much as he would have liked in stepping down to the Championship.

5. Reda Khadra – 6

An exciting addition for his performances at Blackburn Rovers last term, but Brighton and Hove Albion may well be regretting their choice of loan destination.

Khadra is a promotion pushing player in the second tier, but with so many options at Heckingbottom’s disposal at the top of the pitch, the German has only started four league games.

There was a memorable late winner at Swansea City to reference in his contribution, but an extended run in the side seems unlikely barring significant injury absentees.