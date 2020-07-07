Aneke starts: How we expect Charlton to line-up v Brentford tonight

Charlton Athletic travel to Brentford for their latest Sky Bet Championship clash and will be hoping that they can get some kind of result on what will undoubtedly be a tough night for them.

Brentford have been in fine form since the season restart and will be looking for another three points to keep their top two dreams alive, whilst the Addicks are aiming for points to keep them above the relegation zone right now.

Ahead of this one, Lee Bowyer has said that there are no new injury issues to go along with Lewis Page’s long term absence but he does plan on rotating his side to try and keep things fresh.

With that in mind, this could be the side he puts out:

The defence could stay largely the same as it has in recent matches given it has recorded three clean sheets since the restart.

Further forwards, though, we could see the likes of Sam Field, George Lapslie and Jake Forster-Caskey all involved, with them coming in last time Bowyer really shuffled his pack against Cardiff City.

Tomer Hemed and Macauley Bonne continued their goal droughts on Friday night against Millwall, meanwhile, and so it might not be a surprise to see a change further up top – as, again, we saw against Cardiff.

It was Chuks Aneke and Andre Green to come in last time, and it could well be that pair again this evening.