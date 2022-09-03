Andy Yiadom sends four-word message to Reading FC supporters

Reading have been the Championship‘s surprise package so far this season, winning four of their opening seven matches and building a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Paul Ince’s men have claimed the scalps of Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Millwall already this season and could build on that promise when they host Stoke City on Sunday lunchtime.

Newly appointed captain Andy Yiadom is a long-serving Royal and has stepped up to leadership responsibilities brilliantly so far, the tougher spells are still to come this season but with strong senior heads in the dressing room they are making the best of a bad situation.

Yiadom took to Instagram to post a video and message to supporters.

Stoke City picked up a 1-0 victory at Blackburn Rovers last weekend with Alex Neil watching from the stands.

The Royals have been very impressive at the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far this season and will be feeling optimistic about their chances of taking some points off of a Potters side who are still adapting to new ideas.

A fifth win of the season would have them 3/10s of the way to 50 points, a desirable tally for a club in their off-pitch predicament.

The Verdict

Yiadom has been one of the better full backs, when fully fit, in the Championship for some years having worked his way up from non-league in the last decade or so.

The Royals are still looking at some free agents to strengthen their squad with the hectic schedule that is set to come before the World Cup.

Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City’s slow starts to the season will have increased belief amongst the Reading supporter base that they can stay up this season, despite losing some key players and all that has gone against them off the pitch.

Paul Ince is gradually proving himself as a competent Championship manager having instilled a strong mentality into the group.