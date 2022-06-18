Andy Yiadom issues Reading FC rallying cry after sealing fresh terms with the club

Reading full-back Andy Yiadom has issued a rallying cry after sealing fresh terms with the club.

It was announced yesterday that the 30-year-old had signed a new three-year contract, extending his Royals stay until 2025.

The 30-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this summer, which would have seen him depart the club on a free transfer.

Now, speaking after the announcement of his fresh terms, Yiadom urged the fans and his teammates to “get together to take the club where it should be”.

“The journey continues… delighted to have signed long term with @readingfc.” Yiadom wrote on Instagram.

“With the fans contribution and the teams determination, let’s get together to take the club where it should be. #URRZZ 💙🤍.”

Andy Yiadom joined Reading from Barnsley back in 2018 and has gone on to make 132 appearances for the club so far.

38 of those matches came this campaign, as the Royals battled relegation in the Championship.

The Verdict

Given where Reading ended up last season, the last thing they needed was to lose Andy Yiadom on a free transfer this summer.

The club are having to monitor their finances closely during this window, which suggests that Yiadom signing a new deal fits within the financial framework they are aiming for.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens at the Select Car Leasing Stadium over the next month or so.

If they do need to ship players out, they could once again struggle in the Championship next campaign.