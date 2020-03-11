Andy Sinton points out the one key moment against Preston that sums up QPR’s ruthless mentality

QPR stepped up their bid for a late play-off surge in the Championship following their impressive 3-1 victory over sixth-placed Preston over the weekend.

Grant Hall, Ryan Manning and Eberechi Eze were all on target for the Londoners as they produced an excellent second-half comeback to seal the three points, with this victory representing a real statement in their late push for the top six.

Mark Warburton’s side have now embarked on a six-game unbeaten run which has moved them within six points of the play-offs, and they could make further ground when they face relegation-threatened Barnsley and Charlton in the next two matches.

Speaking on The Loftcast podcast, former QPR midfielder Andy Sinton claimed there is a real positive mentality running through the club at present, with QPR having now produced a high performance standard over the last few weeks as they climb the table.

“I think that’s sort of running through the club now and that’s sort of been brought back and installed over the last couple of seasons and it’s pleasing to see,” Sinton said.

“The players would have recognised what was going on on Saturday and wouldn’t have been happy.

“They’ve got high standard and they’ve set those standards.

Sinton went on to point out a particular moment during the Preston match involving Angel Rangel, with Sinton suggesting the full-back’s behaviour typifies the mentality running throughout the club.

“I looked in the first half and Angel Rangel was going absolutely ballistic with someone for giving the ball away 40 or 50 yards away,” Sinton added.

“It goes to show the character, desire, fight, spirit – all of that is running through the team and running through the club at the moment.”

The Verdict

QPR look like they are really going from strength to strength as they increase their chances of making a late push for the top six, and their ability to turn the game around against Preston shows there is plenty of fight within Warburton’s side.

Sinton is correct in that the squad appears to have developed a strong mentality which has seen them avoid defeat in their last six matches, and this can only bode well for the future even if they have left it too late to seal a play-off spot this campaign.

Warburton is clearly building for the long term with the Rs and while a play-off spot would of course represent an excellent achievement this season, the west Londoners would perhaps be more equipped to push for promotion next term.