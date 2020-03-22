Andy Robertson issues response to Hull City tweet that Tigers fans will surely love

With no real football to speak of for the time being, club Twitter accounts are becoming increasingly prevalent in keeping fans entertained.

One side whose Twitter admin certainly seems to be taking up that mantle, is Hull City.

Following their engrossing game of connect four with Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen last week, this Saturday saw the club live stream their 2016 play-off final win over Sheffield Wednesday on YouTube.

Corresponding with that broadcast, the club also tweeted the game – which Hull won 1-0 courtesy of Mo Diame’s stunning second-half strike – as if live on their Twitter account, and it seems it wasn’t just their fans who were following the action.

Taking to Twitter to respond to Hull’s full-time Tweet from the game, the club’s former defender Andy Robertson – now of runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool – was clearly keen to get in the throwback mood, as he simply posted “We’ve done it!!”, along with of photo of himself celebrating that win.

Having helped Hull win promotion that season, Robertson went onto make 33 Premier League appearances for the Tigers in the following campaign, but was unable to prevent them suffering an immediate relegation back to the Championship, before securing that move to Anfield for a reported fee of up to £10million in the summer of 2017.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The Verdict

I think this is good to see from Robertson.

The lack of football at the moment isn’t going to be much fun for football fans, and you feel there will be plenty who are pleased to see such a high profile player as Robertson coping with the unscheduled break in the same way.

Indeed, given the opportunity that Hull were ultimately able to provide the Scotsman with further on in his career, their fans will surely appreciate something such as this that shows Robertson does still have a strong interest and affection for his former club.

With that in mind, you feel there will be plenty at Hull who will be just as pleased for Robertson when the current situation passes and he is able to surely get his hands on some more silverware with Liverpool.