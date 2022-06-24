Andy Rinomhota from Reading to QPR: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Queens Park Rangers have tabled an offer to out-of-contract Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota, according to a report from Bristol Live.

The 25-year-old is currently a man in demand with QPR not the only side in the race to secure his services, with the Royals offering him a new deal and Cardiff City and Stoke also attempting to secure an agreement for the former non-league man.

His existing terms at the Select Car Leasing Stadium are due to expire within the next week and with his current side unable to offer him a lucrative contract because of the EFL business plan they remain under, this has allowed other sides to try and tempt him away from Berkshire.

Literally 99% of QPR supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this R’s quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were QPR founded? 1876 1878 1880 1882

Graduating through Paul Ince’s side’s academy, he could potentially be set to end his long-term stay in the Royal county and Michael Beale’s side are in contention to lure him to the English capital.

According to yesterday’s update from journalist Adrian Kajumba, he is close to joining Cardiff, with the Bluebirds already enjoying a productive summer in the Welsh capital.

With this deal yet to be sealed though, we take a look at this potential deal from the R’s perspective as we weigh up whether this would be a good addition, whether he would start and delve into what he would offer.

Is it a good potential move?

On a free transfer, this would be an excellent addition for the west London outfit, especially with the amount of experience he has under his belt.

It could certainly be argued that they need to prioritise other options, with another centre-back and left-back/wing-back required, a right-back being needed if Albert Adomah doesn’t play there and a revamp of their forward department likely to be on the agenda following Charlie Austin and Andre Gray’s departures.

With Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter both arriving for free though, it’s not as if they have blown all of their summer budget already and this is why many of the second-tier side’s supporters won’t be too disheartened to see another midfield option come in.

He may not even need to relocate either, so it shouldn’t take him too long to settle into life at Loftus Road if he did arrive.

Would he start?

It’s difficult to say because it’s currently uncertain which system Beale will opt to go with.

However, one thing that’s for sure is the fact he isn’t an advanced midfielder and he would be kept out of the starting lineup anyway even if he was, with Ilias Chair and Chris Willock both in line to be a big part of the R’s plans again next term.

The second-tier side’s manager has revealed he likes to play with a 4-3-3 though, potentially keeping Chair in an advanced midfield role and pushing Willock out on to the wing in a system that would resemble a 4-2-3-1 setup.

That would leave two vacancies to fill in the deeper midfield roles, where Rinomhota is likely to face considerable competition with Stefan Johansen, Luke Amos, Sam Field and Andre Dozzell for company.

Captain Johansen could have an important role to play as current captain – and it would be difficult to see one of Amos or Field not starting – so the Reading man may find himself on the bench at first.

What does he offer?

The 25-year-old offers real energy in the middle of the park, able to get across the pitch well and break play up as a defensive asset who is also able to get forward.

Often bursting forward for the Royals, he has won multiple penalties for Ince’s side during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and can chip in with the occasional goal too, making him a player well-worth having.

He isn’t exactly a player that can help to compensate for their lack of attacking firepower up front – but can certainly help to push his side up the pitch and he has the stamina to get back quickly too.

The midfielder formed an excellent partnership with Josh Laurent as he helped to provide a defensive shield in front of the Royals’ defence during the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign – and would benefit from having someone like the Stoke City star alongside him again.

As mentioned, he has a decent amount of second-tier games under his belt and this experience can only be a benefit to Beale’s side as they look to mount a promotion push next term.