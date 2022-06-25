Andy Rinomhota from Reading to Cardiff City: Is it a good move? Will he start? What does he offer?

Andy Rinomhota completed his move from Reading to Cardiff City yesterday afternoon, arriving as Steve Morison’s ninth arrival of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who progressed through the academy ranks at the Berkshire club, penned down a three-year contract with the Bluebirds, which will officially begin on 1st July.

Rinomhota was one of several integral players within the Reading squad who saw their contract expire this summer.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that might be asked about this deal, right here.

Is it a good move?

This certainly has the potential to be an excellent move for Rinomhota and for the Bluebirds as they continue their rebuild during Morison’s first summer in charge at the club.

Difficulties continue to surround the Berkshire outfit, and whilst it is probably a decision he has had to make with a heavy heart, it does make sense for his career.

Not only does Rinomhota’s arrival immediately bolster competition levels in the midfield department, but he is also still just 25 years of age, with the former Reading man providing a more youthful option to some of the midfielders they have seen depart this summer.

Literally 99% of Cardiff City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Bluebirds quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year was the club first formed? 1877 1888 1899 1910

Will he start?

He has every chance of impressing this summer and claiming a starting spot as thing stand, however, it does remain to be seen what other bits of business they do before the summer window closes.

Able to hold the midfield, whilst also proving to be more than competent when operating slightly higher up on the pitch, that will naturally increase his chances of regular selection.

Ultimately, it is likely to boil down to how Morison wants to play next season and whether Rinomhota is able to show enough to warrant a starting position this pre-season.

What does he offer?

As already mentioned, Rinomhota will add a degree of versatility within the midfield, something that means he will be able to adapt to different formations and responsibilities.

An athletic and relentless midfield operator, off the ball, the former Reading man is someone who will not give an opponent a moment’s peace.

However, he is also technically a strong performer, possessing good progressive abilities, both in his dribbling and passing.

A player that reads the game well too, Rinomhota ticks many boxes for Morison.