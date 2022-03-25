Andy Reid gives his insight into relationship with Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest

The Nottingham Forest youth setup has been very successful in recent years, nurturing the likes of Joe Worrall, Alex Mighten and Brennan Johnson towards first team involvement.

The Reds have been on a clear upward trajectory on and off the pitch this season and U23 manager Andy Reid has noticed the difference.

A lot of clubs try to coach their youth sides in a similar way to the first team in terms of mentality and style of play, that has started to happen this season at Forest with Steve Cooper in communication with Reid and the up and coming academy players.

Reid explained the relationship that he has with Cooper and how it has helped the youngsters when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “What we are able to do at the moment is link it all in with the way the first team like to do things.

“The first team staff have been brilliant at giving us lots of information about their approach.

“If you look at our performances, there is a lot of stuff that the first team do, in terms of the positions we take up and how we build from the back.

“I went to the manager to talk to him.

“It was me going to him and saying, ‘I love what you are doing and how you are doing it, can we take some of it on board with our lads?’ It helps because they are in a better place when they step up to play in the first team; it is familiar.

“The synergy is as good as it has ever been in the way that we try to play and the way the first team do things.

“When he can come to watch us, he does.

“He supports the lads and stays behind afterwards to have a chat and go through things.

“He has been brilliant for my development as a coach, always available.

“Steven Reid and Tatey (Alan Tate) are the same.

“The more things filter down the better.”

The future is looking very exciting at the City Ground, the first team squad is set for a challenging summer if Forest do not win promotion to the Premier League this season, but looking at the long term future of the club, it feels a lot more secure and progressive than it has in recent years.

The Verdict

Think you’re a hardcore Nottingham Forest fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Reds quiz

1 of 25 1) Have Forest ever won the Premier League / top division title? Yes No

Reid is clearly a very enthusiastic young coach, and a former fans’ favourite as a player for the club, it goes under the radar the impact of someone like Steve Cooper coming in can have on more people than just the ones in the first team squad.

The 39-year-old may have ambitions of becoming a manager one day and picking the brains of Cooper will certainly help him in pursuing that goal.

The production line from the club’s youth setup could be crucial in ensuring the Reds are able to continue in a positive vein, if they do lose key players in the summer.

The pathway is clear for the up and coming players and Cooper’s reputation should provide ample inspiration.