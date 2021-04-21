Andy Reid explains reasoning for Derby County claim as Nottingham Forest allegiance called into question

Nottingham Forest legend, Andy Reid, has explained the reasoning behind him wanting Derby County to avoid relegation into League One, revealing it is down to the fact he wants to see the East Midland’s Derby contested.

Derby slipped deep into relegation trouble last night in the Championship, with Wayne Rooney’s side losing 3-0 to Preston North End and now finding themselves in a position where their fate is out of their own hands, as Rotherham United look to make ground up on them.

Reid has made a statement on Twitter claiming that he hopes the Rams pull themselves out of trouble and don’t get relegated, which has caused a stir amongst supporters of both Derby and Nottingham Forest, with one of the latter claiming he’s ‘misread the crowd’.

In response to that, Reid has tweeted once more, clarifying that he wants to see Derby remain in the Championship because, as a player, he loved playing in the East Midland’s Derby and wants to see it again in 2021/22.

Must admit, not sure I like the amount of Derby fans liking this tweet,🤣 it’s definitely not because I feel sorry for Derby, just loved playing in the games and would rather they still be played. https://t.co/aJ2toWR76Q — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) April 21, 2021

Reid, now 38, bookended his career at the City Ground and made a total of 290 appearances for the Reds between 2000-2005 and 2011-2016.

The midfielder also scored an impressive 42 goals for the Forest in that time.

The Verdict

Whilst fans of Forest will want to see Derby suffer relegation, they will admit that it is good to have the East Midland’s Derby on show in the Championship.

It is games like that the players want to play in and it is games like that supporters want to watch.

A rivalry will always be there, but there would be little fun in that rivalry if the two clubs never played each other.

