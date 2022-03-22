Andy Reid delivers verdict on ‘quality’ Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest reserves were in action again last night and after a superb showing in a 5-0 victory over West Brom’s Under-23 side, Andy Reid has praised the performance and the talent on show during the game.

Taking to Twitter, the coach praised the quality of his youngsters and the way in which they stormed to victory over the Baggies.

After the result, the side are now sixth in their league and can even think about the play-offs too, with the team now just a point from breaking into those positions.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Joe Lolley Littleton Witney Town

That reserve side at Forest has produced plenty of talent over the years and Reid will be hoping that even more can come through in the near future – and he’s certainly be impressed with what he has seen from them so far.

With the likes of Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten showing what is on offer to some of this youth talent, the opportunity is certainly there to break into the first-team reckoning at the City Ground and develop into a top-level player that can feature regularly at the club. The former of the two is even being touted for a move to the top flight soon.

In last night’s game, Andy Reid was delighted with the ‘courage’ on display and the overall performance from his young side – and judging on how well they have been playing, there could certainly be more breaking through for Steve Cooper to choose from in the near future.

Some excellent goals last night! Courage Energy Desire Intelligence and so much quality 👏🏻😊 https://t.co/0eFBbUnOKn — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) March 22, 2022

If they continue to shine – and land promotion – then it will be an excellent season for Reid and Cooper could have his choice of players to select from next season.

The Verdict

Andy Reid certainly seems to be doing a solid job so far of developing Nottingham Forest’s younger players and letting them excel in the side’s Under-23 team.

The coach has only been in the role for a year but his side are already doing well in terms of their league positioning and there have been plenty of bodies in the squad who look like they could end up making the jump to the first-team like Johnson and Mighten have.

Whilst there might not be anymore breakthroughs this year – especially with Steve Cooper’s side fighting for a play-off spot and already having plenty of players to choose from in their current squad – the future does look bright for the side based on the reserves.

Will Swan is one name that is very familiar to many but there are plenty of other faces who could soon see themselves in the first-team reckoning too.