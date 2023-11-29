Highlights Andy Mangan is no longer being considered as the replacement for Joey Barton by Bristol Rovers.

Mangan has overseen five league games, winning two, drawing two, and losing one.

There is no clear frontrunner for the permanent manager position, and the club is still searching for a replacement for Barton.

Andy Mangan is no longer being considered as a possible replacement for Joey Barton by the Bristol Rovers hierarchy.

According to Darren Witcoop, the Pirates were initially considering the possibility of making the caretaker boss the permanent replacement for the previous manager.

However, it is understood that Mangan is no longer being considered by the League One club.

Barton was dismissed by Rovers at the end of October, but the club is still searching for his replacement over a month later.

Mangan has been in charge of the team for the time being, but it is expected that a long-term solution to Barton’s dismissal is still being sought.

What is the latest Bristol Rovers news?

Mangan has overseen five league games in charge of Bristol Rovers since taking the reins of the first team squad.

The team has won two, drawn two and lost one during that period, moving them up to 11th in the third division standings as a result.

The gap to the play-off places is nine points, with the Bristol club aiming for a top six finish this campaign.

No timeframe has yet been given for when a replacement for Barton will be found, with the situation behind the scenes described as a mess.

No front-runners have emerged in recent days as potential candidates to immediately take control of the team from Mangan, who has earned positive results during his time in charge.

Rovers face Crewe Alexandra next weekend in the second round of this season’s FA Cup, meaning there is still a bit of time for an appointment to be made before the team next competes in league action.

What next for Bristol Rovers?

Bristol Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Connor Taylor Stoke City Permanent Luke Thomas Barnsley Permanent Jevani Brown Exeter City Permanent Jack Hunt Sheffield Wednesday Permanent George Friend Birmingham City Permanent James Wilson Plymouth Argyle Permanent Matt Hall Southampton Permanent Harvey Vale Chelsea Loan Ryan Woods Hull City Loan Matthew Cox Brentford Loan Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa Loan Tristan Crama Brentford B Loan

However, supporters will be hoping a decision is made quickly as this level of uncertainty cannot be conducive to getting the best out of the players.

The last minute defeat to Derby County last weekend came as a particular blow to their potential play-off chances, with the Rams currently sitting in sixth place in the table.

Rovers earned safe passage to the second round of the FA Cup with a 7-2 win over non-league side Whitby Town at the start of November in Mangan’s second game as manager.

It remains to be seen when a permanent replacement for Barton will be found, with Rovers next set to play in League One on 9 December.

The Gas face Cheltenham Town at home in a 3pm kick-off.

It comes as a surprise that Mangan is no longer being considered given the level of results he’s earned in his time as interim coach.

Mangan doesn’t have a glittering managerial CV to fall back on, but he has done well with the team so far, which must count for something.

Given the lack of front-running names at the minute, it is clear Rovers did not have a solid plan in place for replacing Barton, which needs to be addressed by those running the club.

But for Mangan doing a solid job as caretaker, this could have been quite a disastrous period for the third division side.