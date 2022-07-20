Andy King sends message to Bristol City supporters during pre-season

Andy King has taken on a new one-year deal at Bristol City in a player-coach role heading into 2022/23, and it will be interesting to see how regularly involved the 50-time Wales international is in the Championship.

King clearly has a very strong relationship with Nigel Pearson that has blossomed over a long period of time, that dynamic could change in a coaching capacity, but at 33 it appears to be a beneficial alteration for the player and the club.

The Robins will be hoping to improve on their 17th placed finish from 2021/22 this season coming, and spirits in the camp will be high in the midst of a promising summer transfer window.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to express his emotions after the club’s 2-2 draw with Exeter City on Tuesday afternoon.

He wrote: “Fun in the sun.

“Can’t wait for the start of the season.”

With the newly promoted sides expected to be stronger than in 2021/22, teams who finished in similar positions to Bristol City last term need to start well to ensure they are not sucked into a relegation battle.

The less than ideal situations off the pitch at Reading and Birmingham City may make things simpler for a handful of second tier clubs though, on the contrary.

The Verdict

King is clearly someone who has a positive influence in the dressing room at Bristol City, and it does feel likely that he is used very sparingly in a playing capacity this season, after only making ten league starts in the second tier last term.

The former Premier League winner’s influence could be even more important, should Pearson continue to try and integrate younger players into the first team.

Outside of Han-Noah Massengo and Matt Sykes, there is a fair amount to be desired in central midfield in the squad, but unless that is exposed due to injuries it seems unlikely that King will be regularly required in league action.