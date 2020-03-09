Andy Hinchcliffe offers verdict on Nottingham Forest’s promotion chances

Former player and now Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has discussed Nottingham Forest’s play-off credentials after the 3-0 defeat to Millwall.

Friday night’s game at the City Ground against Millwall provided Sabri Lamouchi’s side with the perfect chance to put pressure on the top two.

However, the Reds – who have been largely consistent at home this season – were outdone by a spirited and superb counter-attacking Millwall team – who produced a superb first half performance.

Joao Carvalho was handed a start in the central attacking midfield role and the Portuguese did try his utmost to get Lamouchi’s side in front.

But with the game having started in favour of the home side, Millwall would enjoy a crazy 13 minute goal spree as Matt Smith netted a quickfire hat-trick.

The City Ground, as well as Forest’s players, were stunned – and Lamouchi opted to make changes at the break, but the scoreline remained the same until the final whistle and thus – saw Forest drop to fifth place.

Following the result, Hinchcliffe has given his thoughts via Sky Sports’ EFL Podcast (01:50) about Forest’s promotion hopes.

“It is not failure for Forest to finish outside of the top two.

“It would be a sensational achievement for Forest to get in the play-offs, but they have to get in that mentality.

“Lamouchi needs to get that into his players, you might think with nine games left – that is too early, but it is not.

“It is going to be a new experience for Forest in the play-offs, they are so different to league games – being prepared for them is key to success.”

The Verdict

Just when you think Forest are going to create some consistent form like that did before the festive period – they go and lose a game to some surprise.

Millwall were simply better than Forest at the weekend, but Lamouchi cannot afford his side to relax on a play-off place as that could backfire.

Forest will look to end the season well in order to prepare in the right manner for the play-offs.