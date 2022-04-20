Andy Hinchcliffe offers frank assessment on the current situation at Birmingham City

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has revealed that he believes that Birmingham City shouldn’t be in the position that they are currently in with the players that they have at their disposal and has insisted that the club are facing a big summer.

The Blues have only managed to pick up eight points from their last 10 league games and were hammered 6-1 by Blackpool earlier this week.

Goals from CJ Hamilton, Jerry Yates, Kenny Dougall and Callum Connolly as well as a brace from Jake Beesley sealed all three points for the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road.

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer admitted in the aftermath of this fixture that is was the worst day that he has experienced in football.

With the pressure continuing to build on Bowyer, a report from Football Insider earlier this month suggested that he is fighting for his job at St Andrew’s.

Whereas a decision has yet to be made by the club’s hierarchy regarding Bowyer’s future, the Blues boss recently suggested that he will move on if he is asked to do so.

Ahead of Birmingham’s meeting with Millwall this weekend, Hinchcliffe has offered a frank assessment on the current situation at the club.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about the Blues, Hinchcliffe said: “I felt they would be a team that would be comfortably top-half of the Championship.

“You look at some of the names in that Birmingham side, you’ve got [Marc] Roberts and [Kristian] Pedersen, Troy Deeney, Lyle Taylor, Ryan Woods, [Ivan] Sunjic, Onel Hernandez, this is not a terrible team by any means.

“So, again, I’m sure Lee went into the dressing room after the Blackpool game and said the responsibility is yours, they can’t always turn around and say it’s Lee Bowyer’s fault, it’s the tactics.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Birmingham City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently plays for Dortmund, Made Birmingham debut aged 16, featured for England at senior level Jude Bellingham Joe Lolley Sone Aluko Jack Butland

“You’ve got enough quality and experience in that team to perform clearly far better than they did against Blackpool and the fans have got every right to respond in the way that they did.

“But those Birmingham players, the experienced ones, they should be feeling pretty ashamed because a 6-1 defeat with no disrespect to Blackpool, that takes some doing and clearly the fans realise what’s going wrong here and Lee looks completely deflated.

“And as I said, I just didn’t see this happening with them and where they go from here it’s a really big summer for them because we know how competitive the Championship is, top and bottom, and they don’t want to be continually in this position and they shouldn’t be with the players that they have.”

The Verdict

With there already being a disconnect between the fans and the club’s hierarchy at Birmingham, the last thing that the club needed was an embarrassing defeat in the Championship.

Although the Blues do have some players at their disposal who have managed to showcase their ability at this level during the current campaign, the standard of their performance against Blackpool was unacceptable.

Considering that Birmingham are on course to finish in a lower position (20th) than they did during the previous campaign (18th) in the Championship, it is not exactly a shock that there is speculation surrounding Bowyer’s future.

However, unless the Blues have someone lined up who they believe can completely transform the club’s fortunes, parting ways with Bowyer may turn out to be a rash decision.