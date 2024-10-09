Andy Hinchcliffe has claimed that Wayne Rooney is moving Plymouth Argyle in the right direction.

The 38-year-old’s start to life at Home Park was a disaster, with the team losing their opening game of the campaign 4-0 to Sheffield Wednesday.

However, results have since improved in the following weeks, with the team safely in mid-table in this early stage of the campaign.

Rooney’s appointment over the summer was met with a lot of question marks following his short-lived spell at Birmingham City last season, in which he managed just 15 games before being replaced.

But three wins in their last five games has eased the pressure on the former England international heading into the October international break.

Andy Hinchcliffe delivers Wayne Rooney Plymouth verdict

Hinchcliffe believes that Rooney is implementing the right style of football to succeed in the Championship.

While he has indicated work still needs to be done to improve on that style, he has claimed that the young manager is taking the club in the right direction.

"You have to remember how Wayne wants to play the game," said Hinchcliffe, via Sky Sports.

"He believes in that style of football, and that style has been proven to bring success in the Championship.

"I'm not saying Plymouth will get promoted, but most teams 'football' their way out of the Championship now.

“They dominate the ball and control games.

"Rooney is right to want to play the way he does.

“At Birmingham, the players weren't able to do it, and there was a worry that would keep happening at every club he went to.

"In that 4-0 defeat on opening day, every part of their performance was bad.

“You were thinking it could quickly go downhill very fast.

“But the players have bought into it.

“They kept Morgan Whittaker and there's still more to come from him.

"It is still hit and miss and a work in progress, and most of their games are decided by the odd goal.

"There is still work to do, but things are definitely moving forward.

“The evidence is there."

Plymouth league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 9th) Team P GD Pts 11 Swansea City 9 +2 12 12 Derby County 9 0 12 13 Hull City 9 -1 12 14 Plymouth Argyle 9 -3 11 15 Sheffield Wednesday 9 -4 11 16 Bristol City 9 -4 11

Three wins in their last five league games has propelled Plymouth up to 14th in the Championship table.

The Pilgrims are four points clear of the relegation zone after nine games, claiming victories over Sunderland, Luton Town, and Blackburn Rovers.

Rooney has already overseen twice as many wins while in charge at Home Park as he did with Birmingham, four to two, despite managing four games fewer so far.

Next up for Plymouth is a trip to face 24th-place Cardiff City on 19 October following the current international break.

Rooney still has plenty of work to do at Plymouth

Recent results have eased the pressure a lot on Plymouth, and those points could prove crucial by the end of the campaign.

However, performances suggest that there’s still plenty of work to be done to ensure the team is going in the right direction.

The players responded well to the 4-0 opening-day hammering, which has easily been their worst display, but they are still a bit too defensively open.

The win over Blackburn was a clear improvement on previous weeks, including their other wins, and if they can play like that on a regular basis then perhaps Rooney can succeed at Plymouth long-term.