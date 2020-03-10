Andy Hinchcliffe makes Neil Warnock admission amidst Ipswich Town links

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has admitted that he believes Neil Warnock would take the Ipswich Town job if Paul Lambert’s tenure is brought to an end.

The 71-year-old, who parted ways with Cardiff City in November, suggested that he would retire from management at the end of the current campaign last year.

However, according to recent reports in The Mirror, Warnock is reportedly being lined up as a potential successor to Lambert who is under a considerable amount of pressure at Portman Road following a woeful run of form by Ipswich.

After initially making a positive start to the season in the third-tier, the Tractor Boys have won just four of their last 20 league fixtures which has resulted in them falling down to 10th in the standings.

Currently seven points adrift of the play-off places, Ipswich cannot afford to continuously drop points if they are to have any chance of securing a return to the Championship in May.

Speaking to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Warnock, Hinchcliffe said: “I can’t see that Neil Warnock has truly swapped his boots for his lovely comfy slippers to stay at home to watch football unfold.

“Ipswich is a huge club, a huge challenge and why would you go for Warnock?

“Well he is vastly experienced but it’s all down to him.

“Will it get his juices flowing if the opportunity arose?

“I would say yes.”

The Verdict

If Ipswich do indeed to decide to part ways with Lambert in the not too distant future, it could be argued that a move for Warnock may turn out to be a wise decision.

By convincing the former Queens Park Rangers boss to make the switch to Portman Road, the Tractor Boys could boost their chances of securing a return to the second-tier.

Having achieved no fewer than eight promotions during his managerial career, Warnock will fancy his chances of guiding Ipswich to a great deal of success.

Set to face Bristol Rovers this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether the Tractor Boys’ hierarchy make a decision regarding Lambert’s tenure if the club fail to seal all three points at the Memorial Stadium.